Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.76

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.76 and last traded at $82.25, with a volume of 570781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Get Bruker alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.41.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 138.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bruker by 128.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Bruker by 438.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.