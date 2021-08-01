BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) by 127.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,475 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BurgerFi International were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 503.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 204,791 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BFI opened at $11.23 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.67.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

In other BurgerFi International news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $287,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 631,130 shares of company stock worth $6,692,357 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

