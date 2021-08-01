C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 22.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.5% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

