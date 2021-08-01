CACHE Gold Price Hits $58.28 on Exchanges (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $119,113.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for about $58.28 or 0.00141492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 71,774 coins and its circulating supply is 71,674 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

