Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Plans to Raise $125 Million in August 5th IPO

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) plans to raise $125 million in an IPO on Thursday, August 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 7,142,857 shares at a price of $16.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last year, Cadre Holdings, Inc. generated $417.2 million in revenue and $41.1 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $606 million.

CADRE HOLDINGS, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “For over 55 years, we have been a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. Our equipment provides critical protection to allow its users to safely and securely perform their duties and protect those around them in hazardous or life-threatening situations. Through our dedication to superior quality, we establish a direct covenant with end users that our products will perform and keep them safe when they are most needed. We sell a wide range of products including body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear through both direct and indirect channels. In addition, through our owned distribution, we serve as a one-stop shop for first responders providing equipment we manufacture as well as third-party products including uniforms, optics, boots, firearms and ammunition. The majority of our diversified product offering is governed by rigorous safety standards and regulations. Demand for our products is driven by technological advancement as well as recurring modernization and replacement cycles for the equipment to maintain its efficiency, effective performance and regulatory compliance. Our target end user base includes domestic and international first responders such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians (“EMT”), fishing and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State (“DoS”), U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”), U.S. Department of Interior (“DoI”), U.S. Department of Justice (“DoJ”), U.S. Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”), U.S. Department of Corrections (“DoC”) and numerous foreign government agencies in over 104 countries. “.

CADRE HOLDINGS, INC. was founded in 1964 and has 2533 employees. The company is located at 13386 International Pkwy Jacksonville, FL 32218 and can be reached via phone at (904) 741-5400.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.