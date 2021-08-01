Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVGW. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.09 million, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.88. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.