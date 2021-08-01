California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $277,681.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,178 shares of company stock worth $9,805,800 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

