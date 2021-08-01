California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,424,000 after acquiring an additional 280,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,008,000 after acquiring an additional 252,591 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,701,000 after acquiring an additional 56,819 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,596,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Shares of IBTX opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.93. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.09 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

