California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MIC opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

