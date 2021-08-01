California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Masonite International worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.41. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

