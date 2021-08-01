California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,544 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $17,357,000. Boston Partners raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after acquiring an additional 212,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192,089 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134,493 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $890,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.10 per share, with a total value of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 646,211 shares of company stock valued at $39,177,208 and sold 571,322 shares valued at $34,742,908. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

