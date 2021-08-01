California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 322 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Cogent Communications worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.84 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.61. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,689 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.