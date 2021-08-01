California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 587 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $1,267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 74.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,795,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

AEL stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.56.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

