California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Graham were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Graham by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $1,573,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Graham by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GHC opened at $664.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $651.27. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $376.20 and a one year high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

