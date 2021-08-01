Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,900 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 550,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $289,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CMBM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

