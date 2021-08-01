Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.170-$5.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.64.

CPT stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.39. 704,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $152.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 11.73%. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

