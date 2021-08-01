Cameco’s (CCO) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.42.

Shares of CCO opened at C$22.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.55. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$11.84 and a 1-year high of C$26.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.83 billion and a PE ratio of -226.43.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.2374251 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

