Camping World (CWH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Camping World to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $39.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Camping World has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $172,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWH. Raymond James began coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

