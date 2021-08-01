Canaccord Genuity Lowers Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to C$12.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,025,000. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,086 shares during the period. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $32,023,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,609 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

