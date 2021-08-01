Canaccord Genuity Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $650.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $638.00.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $587.89 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $418.53 and a 12 month high of $608.78. The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 699.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $530.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.