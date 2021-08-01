Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Canada Goose worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $50.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

