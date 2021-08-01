Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 10,000 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Itron by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Itron by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Itron news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $53,296.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,246.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Shares of ITRI opened at $98.62 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

