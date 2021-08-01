Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,576,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,021 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,308,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 25,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 611,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after acquiring an additional 608,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,276,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,275,000 after acquiring an additional 452,384 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $355.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

