Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Shares of BRKS opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.85. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

