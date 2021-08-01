Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 92,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genetron during the 1st quarter worth about $1,853,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genetron by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 18,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genetron by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 94,209 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genetron by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genetron during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Genetron stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48. Genetron Holdings Limited has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.14.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

