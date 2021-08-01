Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 15,520 NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 10.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $148,269,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after buying an additional 628,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after buying an additional 602,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after buying an additional 127,392 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $257,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,272 shares in the company, valued at $20,220,980.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,663. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $154.01 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $74.08 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

