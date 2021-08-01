Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 55,000 Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 22.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

