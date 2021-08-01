Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX opened at $49.69 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.