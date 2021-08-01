Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$152.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$152.62.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at C$709,188.90. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Insiders have sold a total of 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227 in the last three months.

CM traded down C$0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching C$145.07. 919,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,237. The stock has a market cap of C$65.15 billion and a PE ratio of 12.23. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$92.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$143.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6400008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

