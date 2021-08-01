Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Position Increased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after buying an additional 79,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.32. 2,048,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 34.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

