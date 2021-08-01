Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$216.56.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th.

TSE CTC.A traded up C$0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting C$191.94. The stock had a trading volume of 189,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,965. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$197.31. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$118.86 and a twelve month high of C$213.85.

In other news, Director Diana Leslie Chant bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$195.92 per share, with a total value of C$48,980.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at C$483,927.34. Also, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total transaction of C$1,246,580.40.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

