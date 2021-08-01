Canfor (TSE:CFP) Shares Down 4.1%

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$23.41 and last traded at C$23.45. Approximately 74,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 446,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.46.

CFP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price (down previously from C$53.00) on shares of Canfor in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canfor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.33.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canfor Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

