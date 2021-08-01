Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,913,000 after acquiring an additional 165,304 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 552,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 592.3% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 311,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 266,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

