Capital Power Co. (CPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on October 29th

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.548 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

CPX opened at C$42.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.57. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$27.89 and a 1-year high of C$42.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.68.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.9113603 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,218.21. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

