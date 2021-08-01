Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$7.00 at TD Securities

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CS. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.21.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$5.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.24. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$6.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$569,682.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 986,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,388,700.62. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$3,338,221.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,512 shares in the company, valued at C$18,253,648.18. Insiders have sold a total of 1,067,312 shares of company stock worth $5,870,093 over the last quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

