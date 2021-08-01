Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 529 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 247.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

DY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

