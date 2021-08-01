Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 399 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 190.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Novavax were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $33,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $124,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,849 shares of company stock worth $17,119,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $179.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

