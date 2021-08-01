Captrust Financial Advisors Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 125.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in United States Steel were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 287.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in United States Steel by 157.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 77.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

NYSE X opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

