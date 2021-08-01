Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 210.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NJR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

