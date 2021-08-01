Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 185,110 shares during the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 118,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 112,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 304.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 50,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,725 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $32.98 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65.

