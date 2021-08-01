Cardinal Capital Management Has $2.17 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 34.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,382,000 after buying an additional 157,425 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Masimo by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,012,000 after buying an additional 109,026 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,418,000 after buying an additional 130,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.39. 193,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,465. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $203.81 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.94.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

