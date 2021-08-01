Cardinal Capital Management Has $6.70 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 198,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,970. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

