Cardinal Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1,397.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.03. 138,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,682.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

