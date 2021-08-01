Cardinal Capital Management Lowers Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 368.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on A shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.98.

A stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.26. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,300 shares of company stock worth $5,103,852.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

