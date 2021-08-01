Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 1,413 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $80.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,294,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,866. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.01.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

