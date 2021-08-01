Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $255.75. 996,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.27.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

