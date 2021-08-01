Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 45.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after buying an additional 1,348,956 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $49,356,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $43,921,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sanofi by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after buying an additional 353,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.56. 1,781,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

