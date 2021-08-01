Cardinal Capital Management Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 2.0% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,770. The company has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.13. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $173.36 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.23.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

