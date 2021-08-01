Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$4.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 43.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Thursday.

CJ stock opened at C$3.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.22. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$473.16 million and a PE ratio of 5.98.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$85.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.3886598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,615,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,585,506.80.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

