Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CABGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DNB Markets lowered Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

